Best New Betting Sites Not on Gamstop UK 2025

By Benedict Somerset

The best non GamStop betting sites offer more flexibility than traditional UK bookies, with broad sports coverage, competitive odds, and generous welcome offers. These platforms are ideal for players who want more choice in where and how they place their bets.

Instead of pointing you to just any list, we’ve handpicked a few alternatives that we’ve vetted and trust. These sites stand out for their reliability, features, and user experience. Below, you’ll find honest reviews and helpful insights to guide your decision.

Top New Betting Sites not on GamStop UK in 2025

Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Rating MagicRed Sports welcome bonus offering £10 free bet + 10 free spins 4.9 Coral Welcome bonus offering £20 in free bets 4.8 Ladbrokes New-bettor sign-up bonus of £20 in free bets 4.7 BetMorph Welcome bonus offering a £20 free bet 4.6 Pub Casino 100 % deposit-match up to £100 4.5

If you’re looking for the best bookies not on Gamstop, take a look at the list below. Our experts have tested all the online bookies and found those below to be the best sites overall.

MagicRed – The Best Betting Site Not on Gamstop in the UK

Ladbrokes – Top UK Betting Site for Horse Racing Betting

BetMorph – Offers Betting on 40 Sports, Including Sumo Wrestling

Coral – Participate in Exciting Super Series Tournaments for Top Prizes

Pub Casino – Enjoy Some of the Best Live Betting with Game Tracking

Sky Casino – Join the SkyBet Loyalty Club for Extra Features

32Red – Features the Most Extensive Football Betting Markets

Midnite – Place Bets Around the Clock on Virtual Sports

Monster Casino – Claim one of the Top Free Bet Welcome Bonuses

Reviews of the Best Non-GamStop Betting Sites UK

The online bookmakers on our list offer extensive betting markets, thrilling bonuses and promotions, and some of the best online gambling experiences. You can learn more about these in the following reviews.

1. MagicRed – The Best Betting Site Not on Gamstop in the UK

When it comes to non-UK sports betting, MagicRed gets top billing. This bookie provides wagering on 46 sports, including football, rugby, tennis, golf, cricket, and even stock car racing. You can place pre-game wagers on these matches or try your luck at in-play betting.

While the live betting lines and coverage at the site are extensive, MagicRed doesn’t offer real-time streaming of these games. You can find other top features on offer, including the chance to save favourites to your betting list, claim boosted odds on events, and use the bet builder.

Magic Red also features some of the best horse racing betting, offering wins, places, and trifectas on local and international races. Additionally, there is an impressive casino section. However, the sports promotions offered by the site are lacking, with only one available. New sports bettors can claim an exciting welcome bonus featuring a free bet.

All deposits made at MagicRed process instantly, and you can use several methods. These options include Apple Pay, Trustly, PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, MuchBetter, and Paysafecard. Withdrawals at MagicRed can take between 24 hours and six days, depending on the payout method you choose.

MagicRed betting bonus

Non-Gamstop Bookie Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Covered Payout Options Accepts Bettors on Gamstop MagicRed Sports welcome bonus offering £10 free bets and 10 free spins N/A 46 Apple Pay, Mastercard, Visa, PayPal, Skrill, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Trustly

Pros and Cons:

Pros:

Bet on over 46 sports, including horse racing

All deposits process immediately with no fees

Some withdrawals payout in 24 hours

Has top betting features like odds boosts

Cons:

Doesn’t provide live match tracking

Only offers one sports betting bonus

2. Ladbrokes – Top UK Betting Site for Horse Racing Betting

Ladbrokes is a dynamic UK betting site offering top-tier betting on 42 sports. These sports include a wide range of popular options like football, rugby, and cricket, along with niche markets like netball, handball, and darts. The bookie provides plenty of betting lines for you to use on these sports.

You can also find several top betting features like the bet builder, lucky dip that allows you to pick unique odds on events, and in-play sports betting lines.

However, what makes Ladbrokes one of the best non-GamStop sports gambling sites is its horse racing coverage. Ladbrokes divides its horse racing betting options into several tabs: UK and Irish racing, International, and Virtual. The racebook also offers futures on races, specials, and the chance to build your own racecard.

The bonuses Ladbrokes offers are fantastic. Sports bettors have 15 promos to claim, including a welcome free bet and several ongoing promos like odds boosts, free bets, competitions, and even horse racing and snooker promos.

Making deposits and withdrawals on the site is straightforward, and UK players can choose between Mastercard and Visa debit cards. The site accepts a minimum deposit of £5 and doesn’t charge fees on deposits or withdrawals.

Ladbrokes betting bonus

Non-GamstopBookie Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Covered Payout Options Accepts Bettors on Gamstop Ladbrokes New bettor sign-up bonus of £20 in free bets N/A 42 Mastercard, Visa, Instant Bank Transfer, Bank Transfer

Pros and Cons:

Pros:

Doesn’t charge any withdrawal fees

Accepts minimum deposits of £5

Offers exceptional horse racing coverage

Provides lucky dip bets with top odds

Cons:

No crypto payment methods are available

Doesn’t feature a VIP program

3. BetMorph – Offers Betting on 40 Sports, Including Sumo Wrestling

One of the best non GamStop betting sites in the UK for unique sports offerings is Betmorph. The bookie has 40 sports to bet on, many of which cover bettor favourites like football, tennis, cricket, and rugby.

However, the site also makes an impression through its niche betting options. Whether you want to bet on sumo wrestling, bowls, or bandy, Betmorph offers them all. You can also find top betting lines available for wagering, including match result, handicaps, totals, props, futures, and sport-specific bets like corners, Asian handicaps, yellow cards, red cards, and half-time goals.

As top bookmakers, Betmorph provides extensive pre-game and live wagering. The site offers far more pre-game lines, but its in-play betting options are worth trying. While the site doesn’t live-stream these games, there is a virtual match tracker.

Bonuses at Betmorph are exciting, with the site providing a great assortment of options, from a free bet for new players to ongoing promos like cashback, free bets, and a top rewards program.

To claim these bonuses, you’ll need to fund your BetMorph account. This is simple to do as the site offers several payment options, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Pay-by-Phone, Apple Pay, Instant Bank Transfer, and Paysafecard.

BetMorph betting bonus

Non-Gamstop Bookie Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Covered Payout Options Accepts Bettors on Gamstop BetMorph Welcome bonus offering a £20 free bet N/A 40 PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Payz, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, Instant bank transfer

Pros and Cons:

Pros:

Offers betting on sports like sumo wrestling

Features extensive betting markets on a single-game

Provides a rewards program for regular players

Accepts low £10 minimum deposits

Cons:

Live markets could be more extensive

Withdrawals are subject to processing fees

4. Coral – Participate in Exciting Super Series Tournaments for Top Prizes

Coral is one of the best non-Gamstop bookies for unique tournaments and challenges. The site offers a Racing Super Series and Football Super Series, where you correctly predict four race or match stats and win free bets or cash and Coral Coins.

Besides these top promos, the site offers a free bet welcome bonus, odds boosters, free bets, jackpots, and other competitions. You’ll need to fund your account if you want to claim these or participate in tournaments or competitions.

Coral provides several payment options. However, the most popular are Visa and Mastercard debit cards. The minimum deposit limit is £5, and the maximum deposit cap is £2,000. Payouts at Coral are relatively quick, with card withdrawals taking 1-3 days and bank transfers taking 2-4 business days.

The betting options at Coral are extensive, with the bookie offering a wide range of sports (45) on which to wager. These include football, boxing, athletics, cricket, horse racing, and rugby.

Coral offers in-play wagering as well as pre-game betting. The in-play wagering markets are extensive, and the site provides a real-time match tracker that provides the details on each move made.

Coral betting bonus

Non-Gamstop Bookie Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Covered Payout Options Accepts Bettors on Gamstop Coral Welcome bonus offering £20 in free bets N/A 45 Paysafecard, Visa, Mastercard, Bank Transfer

Pros and Cons:

Pros:

Offers wagering on 45 sports like athletics

Provides Super Series betting tournaments

Features many free bet bonus options

Accepts high deposit limits up to £2,000

Cons:

No live streaming available for live games

No instant payouts provided

5. Pub Casino – Enjoy Some of the Best Live Betting with Game Tracking

If you want the best bookmakers in the UK for in-play wagering, Pub Casino is a great place to start. The platform offers exciting live betting options on sports like football, tennis, cricket, and horse racing. Additionally, the site is one of a few that provide live-streaming of these sports events. Alternatively, you can follow along using the live match tracker.

The bookmaker highlights the current top leagues to bet on, so you can easily find bets on your favourite teams and tourneys. You can also search for your team or championship by name to get those bets in faster. Pub Casino’s odds are competitive, offering a good way to make a profit, and the site applies these to countless betting markets.

Pub Casino ranks as one of the best sports betting sites not on GamStop for many reasons, one of them being the diverse payment methods it provides. The site accepts deposits using Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, and Paysafecard. However, the bookmaker requires players to submit KYC documentation before withdrawing funds.

Unlike many other new UK betting sites offering free bets as a welcome promo, Pub Casino does things differently. The bookie offers a generous deposit match bonus, the funds from which you can use at the casino or at online betting sites UK.

Pub Casino betting bonus

Non-Gamstop Bookie Welcome Bonus Promo Code Number of Sports Covered Payout Options Accepts Bettors on Gamstop Pub Casino 100% Welcome promo up to £100 N/A 33 Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, Paysafecard

Pros and Cons:

Pros:

Live streams sports events for active bettors

Provides extensive betting lines for live sports

Offers top features like team search filters

Has some of the most competitive online odds

Cons:

Requires KYC documentation for all payouts

Limited selection of ongoing promotions

Must-Know Info for Non-Gamstop UK Betting Sites

There is a lot to know about no GamStop online bookmakers. We have summarised all the pertinent details about these sites in the table below:

What You Need to Know About non-GamStop Betting Sites UK Accept Players on Gamstop (Sites based outside the UK) Average Number of Sports 35 – 50 Betting Markets Offered Match result, handicaps, totals, props, teasers, futures, accumulators, parlays Typical Payment Methods Debit cards, bank transfers, E-wallets, prepaid cards Welcome Bonuses Offered (Free bets, deposit matches, cashback) Live Betting Provided Live Sports Streaming Available Sometimes (depending on the site) Mobile Sports Betting Provided Either as a downloadable app or a mobile-optimised website

How We Rate the Best Non Gamstop Bookmakers

Choosing trusted non GamStop betting sites requires a close examination of each available platform. When testing online betting sites, our experts measure each against a stringent set of criteria, and those that meet the mark are the ones that make it onto our list. We walk you through these aspects below, so you have a better idea of our process.

Accept Players Under a Gamstop Ban

When we’re looking for UK bookmakers not on Gamstop, the first thing we check is whether the bookmaker accepts players under a Gamstop restriction. Sites that accept players under a Gamstop self-exclusion ban are usually platforms based offshore.

Site Safety and Regulation

Our experts always check the site’s licensing and safety features before considering any other aspect of the platform. Regulated UK bookies provide far greater security as they must uphold the regulations set out in their licence agreement, which pertain to player safety and fair gaming. Additionally, these sites should use SSL encryption for added security.

Assortment of Sports Provided

Since you’re visiting an online bookie to place bets, these platforms should have a broad coverage of sports. The best non-Gamstop bookmakers provide betting on between 30 and 50 different sports, including rugby, football, tennis, golf, cricket, and horse racing.

Betting Markets and Odds

The best betting sites will provide extensive markets for you to use when betting on your favourite sport or athlete. These options often include common lines like match result, handicaps, and totals, as well as more exotic markets like props, parlays, accumulators, futures, and teasers. Additionally, always make sure that the odds are competitive and fair.

Live or In-Play Betting

Top non-Gamstop betting sites offer the option to place in-play bets, where the match is already underway. In this case, the odds remain unfixed and fluctuate as the game advances. Top bookmakers ensure these odds remain fair and offer lines on many live events. Some gambling sites UK may even live-stream these games or offer a virtual match tracker.

Payment Options

Our experts always look for bookmakers not on Gamstop in the UK that provide reputable and well-recognised payment methods. These should be options you feel safe using, like Visa and Mastercard debit cards, bank transfers, and E-wallets like Neosurf, Skrill, PayPal, and Neteller.

Bonuses and Promotions

UK Betting sites not on Gamstop typically offer promotional offers that offer you free bets or bonus funds, which you can use to place more wagers. While it is important to look for generous bonuses, it is also vital that these promos have fair terms and conditions, like achievable wagering requirements and validity periods.

Customer Support

It is essential to only bet on sites that provide 24/7 customer support so that you can resolve a query at any time. Our experts also look for online betting sites that provide support options like a phone line or live chat that allow you to communicate with the customer service team in real time, so that you’re not left waiting for days for a resolution.

Responsible Gambling

Lastly, always look for new betting sites in the UK that promote responsible gambling. Since non GamStop bookmakers allow you to circumvent Gamstop restrictions, they must provide alternative responsible gambling tools. These may include the option to impose limits or access to external support systems like GambleAware or GamCare.

What is a Non-Gamstop Betting Site?

Non-Gamstop betting sites (and non-GamStop casinos) are simply online gambling sites that accept business from self-excluded UK players, including those banned by GamStop. Gamstop is an independent entity that offers self-exclusion programs to bettors who are struggling with gambling addictions.

Bettors can opt-in for these programs for a specific period that ranges from six months to two years. Once they receive approval, they are officially under a gambling ban that prevents them from placing bets or playing casino games. UK gambling laws outline that all gambling platforms regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must adhere to Gamstop bans.

UKGC-regulated gambling sites may not accept deposits or bets from those under a Gamstop ban until the self-exclusion period concludes. Failure to adhere to these stipulations may result in a fine for the bookie in question.

However, online betting sites based offshore do not follow UK gambling laws. Instead, they must meet the stipulations outlined by their own local gaming authorities, like the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. As such, these sites do not need to enforce a Gamstop ban and may accept bets from players under these restrictions without breaking the law.

Is It Safe to Use UK Betting Sites Not on Gamstop?

Most non GamStop UK betting sites are safe to use. The same goes for casinos not on GamStop. While these platforms may not base themselves in the UK or obtain their licences from the UKGC, they are still accessible to bettors in the region. Their accessibility comes down to a legal loophole.

Offshore bookmakers operate abroad, which means they’re not subject to UK gambling laws. As such, they do not need to adhere to Gamstop bans and can accept bettors from the UK.

These platforms carry licences from their local gaming authorities, like the Malta Gaming Authority, which ensures player safety and fair play.

Benefits of Using Non-Gamstop Bookies

Non-Gamstop bookies offer many advantages, which is why they’re so popular with UK bettors in the first place. Below are some of the top advantages of using these non GamStop betting sites UK:

Accept Players on a Gamstop Ban

Gambling sites not on Gamstop allow UK bettors under a self-exclusion ban to continue placing wagers on their favourite sports, athletes, and events. This feature provides a great workaround for those who feel they have overcome their gambling issues.

Faster Verification Process

Signing up with an online bookmaker not on GamStop is a simple process. While UK-licensed sites require extensive paperwork, non-GamStop sites adopt a streamlined approach. Yes, they check your identity, but only when you come to withdraw, meaning you can enjoy the site straight away.

Deliver Thrilling Promotional Offers

The best new betting sites not on GamStop offer promotions that boost your bankroll and enhance your betting options. These bonuses encourage players to consider a punt on sports events they wouldn’t otherwise have bet on. Sports betting bonuses come in multiple styles, including new player promos, free bets, deposit matches, and cashback.

Feature More Flexible Gambling Options

Top UK betting sites provide a broad coverage of sports and their events. Instead of only offering betting on the EPL, these platforms provide wagering on many local and international football events and leagues like Serie A, La Liga, and the Bundesliga, ensuring you always have something to bet on.

Provide Player Safety and Security

These platforms provide exceptional online safety by combining several systems, including SSL encryption, speedy payouts, and secure payment methods that bettors recognise.

Types of New Betting Sites in the UK

Betting sites not on Gamstop come in various styles, each offering something unique and exciting for online bettors to take advantage of. These are some of the different kinds of sports betting specialities online:

Modern Features—The popularity of non-Gamstop bookmakers has seen an increase of these platforms, with new betting sites popping up regularly. These platforms typically offer the most generous welcome promotions and feature the latest betting technology and innovations.

Mobile Sports Betting—Non GamStop betting sites offer online and mobile platforms for bettors to use. The mobile options may come as downloadable apps or as mobile-optimised websites. These platforms are compatible with iOS and Android devices and make it easier to place wagers on smaller screens while still offering all of your favourite bonuses, sports, and markets.

Live Sports Betting— Live streaming and real-time odds mean punters can now wager on sports matches already underway, making for the most immersive and thrilling sports betting experience possible. In-play sports betting has become the favoured way to wager by most punters at betting sites not on GamStop UK.

Types of Bonuses non GamStop Bookmakers

Most punters come for the betting options but stay for the bonuses. Here are the three most common and valuable sports betting bonuses at non GamStop betting sites:

Free Bets: While casino sites not on GamStop usually offer new players a matched deposit bonus, UK betting sites not on GamStop tend to offer free bets instead. They are what they sound like: a bit of bonus money on the house to let you test out the platform risk-free.

Profit/Odds Boosts: If you are especially confident in a wager, you can double down and increase your potential winnings with a boost bonus. They both work by uplifting the profit if your bet is successful, either by adjusting the odds or inflating the payout by a set percentage.

First bet insurance/Risk Free Bets: Some non GamStop bookmakers will offer regular players a refund on unsuccessful bets (up to a certain amount). This is a great bonus to help you bounce back after a bit of bad luck.

Popular UK Sports at the Best Betting Sites in the UK

The best sites for sports betting not on Gamstop will provide extensive wagering options. Below, we look at some of the top sports offered by betting sites UK:

Horse Racing—One of the more popular sports offered by UK betting sites is horse racing betting. These platforms offer wagering on local events like the Royal Ascot and the Cheltenham Cup, and on international events like the Kentucky Derby and the Greyville Durban July. You can eager various bets, like wins, places, parlays, and exactas at top horse racing betting sites like Ladbrokes.

Football—Nothing gets sports bettors excited like football not on GamStop. The most popular leagues with UK gamblers are the EPL, EFL, La Liga, Serie A, Bundeslinga, UEFA Champions, Ligue 1, and Superliga. You can wager match-winner bets, corners, Asian handicaps, three-way money lines, and totals on these events at the best football betting sites like MagicRed and Pub Casino.

Cricket—Another top sport offered by the best betting sites in the UK is cricket. Bettors can wager on the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Ashes Series, T20, and the Indian Premier League from Coral and Betmorph, who are some of the top gambling sites UK.

Tennis—Whether you want to bet on the women’s or men’s singles or doubles at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, or the US Open, you can do so at the best tennis betting sites, like 32Red and MagicRed.

Rugby—If you want to put money on the IRB Rugby World Cup, the Tri-Nations, or on the Gallagher Premiership, it is a great idea to place bets at top rugby betting sites like Ladbrokes and SkyBet.

Unique Betting Options at New Betting Sites Not on GamStop

British betting tastes are well established by now. The odds of finding a British bookie that doesn’t offer footie bets or horse racing markets are, frankly, slim to none. But while certain sports and events are staples on all sites, non GamStop bookies offer a few options that may surprise you. For gamblers with a penchant for a more peculiar punt, these are some of the more obscure betting opportunities at non GamStop sites.

Virtual Sports – Betting on simulated sporting events is getting very popular, especially on non GamStop bookmakers. As not every sport has events to bet on year-round, computer-generated matchups are a great way to keep the action alive during the offseason. The outcomes of virtual sports are determined by Random Number Generators (RNGs), just like online slots.

Esports – Derisively looked on as a passing fad no longer, esports betting has become a cornerstone of online betting, with several bookies specialising in competitive gaming coverage.

US Sports – While typical British sports like footie and cricket will always lead the charge, new UK sports betting sites are increasingly catering to fans of American sports too. Live and pre-game coverage of Baseball, Basketball, and American Football is now the norm on even the most British-bettor-focused new bookmakers.

Politics & Entertainment – Online betting is no longer a sports-only exercise. If you have a hunch about the outcome of an election or the winner of a reality TV show, you’ll find plenty of new UK betting sites not on GamStop that will let you take a punt.

How to Sign Up & Play at Non-Gamstop Betting Sites

If betting at sites not on Gamstop appeals to you, it is time to sign up and get betting. If you haven’t registered at a UK betting site before, you can use the steps below as a guide.

Step 1: Select the Best UK Betting Site Not on Gamstop

Begin by choosing the best betting site for you and then open the bookie’s online site. MagicRed is our top non-Gamstop bookie, so we are using it as an example. The registration process for these new betting sites is very much the same, so you can apply these steps to any site you sign up with.

Step 2: Register a Bettor Profile

Click on the “Join” button to call up the sign-up form. Provide your details and then choose “Create Account” when you have completed the form.

Step 3: Verify Your New Account

You’ll need to verify your new account by clicking the verification link the bookmaker will email to you. Then, you can sign into your betting profile for the first time.

Step 4: Fund Your Account and Unlock Your Promo

Your next step is to deposit betting funds into your account, so launch the bookie’s “Banking/Wallet” page and pick a payment method. Add in how much you’re going to deposit and fill out your sports welcome bonus code in the box provided. Complete any further details the bookie may require from you and confirm your transaction.

Step 5: Place Sports Bets

Browse the sports betting lobby to find the sport, event, and team you want to back. Click the event line to call up all the markets for that game. Click the odds for the betting line and team you want to bet on to populate the betting slip. Check that the details are correct and fill out your bet amount. Confirm the bet, and that’s it.

Banking Options at Non GamStop Betting Sites?

Betting sites not on GamStop accept numerous banking options – many of which will be familiar to British players who have previously only used gambling sites UK. Some, however, are only accepted by sites not on GamStop. Here’s the lowdown:

Familiar Options:

Debit cards: Most punters’ go-to for deposits and withdrawals. Debit cards are the safe and standard (though slightly slow) method.

Bank Transfer: Any bookmaker not on GamStop will facilitate a straightforward transfer. They can take a while to clear, but this is the safest way to move large amounts of money, perfect for withdrawing a whopping win.

E-Wallets: For faster transactions, new non GamStop betting sites encourage the use of e-wallets like PayPal, Neteller and Skrill. However, some sports betting bonuses are not available to punters who deposit with an e-wallet.

Unique Options:

Crypto: Many sites not on GamStop accept cryptocurrency, the best banking option for instant withdrawals and anonymous transactions. Some are even crypto-only, specialising in blockchain sports betting and crypto casino games.

Credit Cards: At non GamStop gambling sites UK, you can deposit on credit. At UK casinos, this is not permitted, as borrowing money for the purposes of sports betting is considered unwise. This concern is valid, of course, but many UK gamblers find the option useful.

Mobile Wallets: The likes of Apple Pay and Google Pay are becoming increasingly accepted at non-GamStop sites, especially those with mobile sports betting apps. The convenience of playing and paying on the same device is hard to beat. If your non GamStop bookmaker isn’t accepting mobile wallets, they need to get with the times.

Responsible Gambling at Betting Sites not on GamStop

GamStop may be avoidable, but reality is not. Fact is, gambling is risky, and being responsible is necessary. While self-exclusion may not be the best option for you, that doesn’t mean you are without support. Here are a few tips to stay in control of your gambling, with or without GamStop:

Set a Budget & Stick to it:

Knowing how much you can afford to spend on gambling is the most important factor for responsible play. Sticking to your budget is a firm indication that you have healthy habits, while repeatedly blowing your budget may be a warning sign that you’re losing control.

Be Self Aware:

Try to pay attention to your tendencies. If you notice your bets getting bolder or your mind wandering to the topic of wagering more often, perhaps it’s time to take a break. If you catch yourself gambling in secret or making significant lifestyle changes to afford your gambling habit, these are signs that your gambling is getting out of hand.

Be Prepared to Seek Help:

It’s important to accept assistance from others if you find yourself struggling. Gambling addiction cannot easily be overcome alone, but recovery is very much possible with support. Even if you have healthy habits right now, it’s well worth making sure you know how to contact a gambling support service, like GamCare, should the need ever arise. Responsible online casinos provide links to gambling support services.

Best Betting Site Not on Gamstop UK

The best betting sites not on Gamstop in the UK provide avid bettors with a way to continue backing their top teams even under a Gamstop ban. These platforms ensure high-quality betting experiences by providing extensive betting markets, lines, and odds, top promotional offers, and safe online betting.

All of our recommended non GamStop betting sites are excellent. However, we think the best in the UK is MagicRed. The platform provides betting on over 46 sports, using varied markets and highly competitive odds. You can also pick up an exciting sports welcome bonus and safely deposit and withdraw funds using reputable payment methods.

FAQs

What betting sites are not on Gamstop?

UK Betting sites not on Gamstop are online bookies based offshore. These sites follow alternative regulations to those imposed by the UK Gambling Commission. As such, they are not required to adhere to Gamstop restrictions and can accept UK players under a self-exclusion scheme.

Are betting sites not on Gamstop in the UK safe?

Betting sites not on Gamstop in the UK are safe to use. They are accessible to UK bettors through a legal loophole. Bettors may not access online bookies based in the UK that are not regulated by the UKGC, but there is no language in these laws prohibiting players from accessing offshore non-Gamstop bookmakers.

What sports do non-Gamstop bookies cover?

The best betting sites in the UK provide coverage of between 30 to 50 sports, including football, horse racing, cricket, rugby, tennis, and golf. Many of these sites also offer wagering on niche sports, like sumo wrestling, bandy, and athletics.

Can I place sports bets on mobile devices?

The best betting sites not on Gamstop in the UK provide mobile betting platforms that make it easier to gamble on the go using devices with smaller screens. These platforms may come as downloadable betting apps or mobile-optimised websites. Both options provide seamless mobile betting for iOS and Android users.

What are the benefits of using betting sites not on Gamstop?

There are many benefits to using the best betting sites in the UK. These platforms are more accessible to bettors under a self-exclusion scheme. They also provide extensive local and international sports coverage, provide pre-game and live betting odds, and offer generous promotional offers